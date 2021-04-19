Lupita Herrera Bryant, age 80 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was born August 8, 1940 in Brownsville, Texas to parents Gregory and Rosenda Herrera who preceded her in death along with her son, Earl Francis Bryant, Jr.; sisters, Connie Cantu and Amelia Young; and great-grandchildren, Emmarie Moore and Rosalie Moore.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Earl F. Bryant; son, James D. Bryant and wife Summer; daughters, Mary Rose Sahr, Tessy Jolynn Hall and husband Lonny; sister, Linda O’Neil; 16 grandchildren, Stephanie Buxton, Michelle Pitts, Alexis Moore, Audrey Boggan, Darren Hall, Candice Hall, Nathan Hall, Kailey Hall, McKenzie Cessna, Collin Bryant, Micah Bryant, Garrett Bryant, Isaac Bryant, Sophia Bryant, Jonathan Bryant and Daniel Bryant; 13 great-grandchildren, Nicolas Pitts, Kendall Pitts, Joel Buxton, Joshua Buxton, Jonathan Buxton, Josiah Buxton, Oliver Moore, Maia Moore, Aria Bogan, Amelia Hall, Archer Cessna, Denim Bryant and Brooks Bryant; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Porter Apostolic Pentecostal Church, Porter, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

