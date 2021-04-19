Pamela Diane May, 62, of Dayton, passed away at her home on Friday, April 16, 2021. Pamela was born September 7, 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, to parents John Anderson Leys and Helen Janice Dolby Leys.

Pam had resided in Dayton for the past 40 years and was a former resident of Deer Park, Texas. She was a 1976 graduate of Deer Park High School. Pam had worked 8 years at Cracker Barrel in Baytown. She spent many years as a horse person and animal advocate. She loved the water and swimming. Pam was an adventurous sole and very rebellious and like to do things “her” way.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patricia Sparks. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Tony May; children, Anthony William May & wife Kristina and Janice Lee Nash and husband Rocky; grandchildren, Luke Anthony Nash, Amelia Lee Vegafria May, Grace Lee Nash, Anthony Jorge Vegafria May, Adeline Luzille Vegafria May; brother, Danny Leys and wife Mary; niece, Theresa and husband Brent; nephew, John and wife Jamie; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Wendy Harris and J.D.; brother-in-law, Ralph Sparks and great-niece, Alexis.

Visitation for Pam will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the service to begin at 7:00 p.m.

