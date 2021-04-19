Carolyn Thompson of Cleveland, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday April 15, 2021. She was born on Wednesday June 6, 1945, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Carl Musgrove, and Vernice (Keilers) Musgrove, both of whom have preceded her in death. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby William Thompson, Sr. ; sisters Judy Goad and Glenda Robertson. She is survived by her loving children, Melissa Newson, and Royce Hoagland, Janice Hoffman and Brett Bishop, and Bobby William Thompson, Jr. ; brother, Carlton Musgrove, and wife Gladys; grandchildren, Patrick Newson, Jr. and wife Dawn, Anthony Newson, Joshua Newson, Nicole Thompson and fiancé Phillip Thornton, John Hoffman, Mary Jo Onukiavage and husband Pete, and Bobby William Thompson, III. Numerous great-grandchildren, other loving family, and treasured friends. A visitation for Carolyn will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday April 21, 2021, 1 pm-2 pm. Funeral service will follow at 2 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

