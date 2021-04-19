Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 16, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 16, 2021:
- Williams, Ambric Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana
- King, Crystal Nicole – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt-Passenger
- Deblanc, Donna Yvette – Public Intoxication
- Riley, Triston Rashaad – Speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear
- Thompson, Joshua Alan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Theft of Property
- Clark, Kimberly Diana – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of Controlled Substance and Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property (no mugshot posted)
- Liggett, Robert Gene – Driving While Intoxicated
- Minix, Jeffery Redal – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Jenkins, Carey Niederhofer – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Oncale, Amber Love – Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License
- Slaton, Dusti Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot posted)
- Tullous, Joshua Kane – Public Intoxication
- Flores, Joseph Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury