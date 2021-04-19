Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 17, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 17, 2021:
- Maya, Christal – Liquor Violation Class C
- Miller, Kenneth – Driving While Intoxicated
- Espino, Juan Antonio Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated
- Martinez, Rudy – Driving While Intoxicated
- Chambers, Joshua Travis – Assault on a Peace Officer or Judge (two counts), Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Wolfe, Brianne Kara – Assault on a Public Servant, Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information (no mugshot)
- Brantley, Destinee Ray – Possession of Marijuana and Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
- Ivy, Journey Lashay Faith – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information (no mugshot)
- Mchahan, Destine Amistakay – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Item/Substance in a Correctional Facility and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)