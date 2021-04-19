Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 17, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 17, 2021:

Maya, Christal – Liquor Violation Class C

Miller, Kenneth – Driving While Intoxicated

Espino, Juan Antonio Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated

Martinez, Rudy – Driving While Intoxicated

Chambers, Joshua Travis – Assault on a Peace Officer or Judge (two counts), Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Wolfe, Brianne Kara – Assault on a Public Servant, Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information (no mugshot)

Brantley, Destinee Ray – Possession of Marijuana and Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)

Ivy, Journey Lashay Faith – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information (no mugshot)

Mchahan, Destine Amistakay – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Item/Substance in a Correctional Facility and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Chambers, Joshua Travis

Espino, Juan Antonio Jr.

Martinez, Rudy

Maya, Christal

Miller, Kenneth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

