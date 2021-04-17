Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 15, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 15, 2021:
- Ray, Brandon Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Garza, Francisco III – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Southern, Michael Wayne – Assault/Family Violence
- Brown, Kaya Sue – Speeding, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Adams, Joey Ray – Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility
- Stalter, Boyce Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hendry, David Alan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Stevens, William Alexander V – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Criminal Mischief
- Arceneaux, Percy Selwyn – Bond Revocation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mug shot yet)
- Waldemar, Gabriel Perez-Helice – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Discharging Firearm in Certain Municipalities (no mug shot yet)