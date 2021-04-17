Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 15, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 15, 2021:

  • Ray, Brandon Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Garza, Francisco III – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Southern, Michael Wayne – Assault/Family Violence
  • Brown, Kaya Sue – Speeding, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Adams, Joey Ray – Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility
  • Stalter, Boyce Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hendry, David Alan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Stevens, William Alexander V – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Criminal Mischief
  • Arceneaux, Percy Selwyn – Bond Revocation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mug shot yet)
  • Waldemar, Gabriel Perez-Helice – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Discharging Firearm in Certain Municipalities (no mug shot yet)
  • Garza, Francisco III
  • Hendry, David Alan
  • Ray, Brandon Wayne
  • Southern, Michael Wayne
  • Stalter, Boyce Dean
  • Stevens, William Alexander V

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.