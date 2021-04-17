Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 15, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 15, 2021:

Ray, Brandon Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Garza, Francisco III – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Southern, Michael Wayne – Assault/Family Violence

Brown, Kaya Sue – Speeding, No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Adams, Joey Ray – Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility

Stalter, Boyce Dean – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hendry, David Alan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Stevens, William Alexander V – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Criminal Mischief

Arceneaux, Percy Selwyn – Bond Revocation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mug shot yet)

Waldemar, Gabriel Perez-Helice – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Discharging Firearm in Certain Municipalities (no mug shot yet)

