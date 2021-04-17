Letter to the editor: Plum Grove mayor responds to phone call revelations from council meeting

To the community,

Plum Grove is a diverse and growing city surrounded by the largest and fastest-growing subdivision in Liberty County. Our small town has 400 citizens and the neighbors surrounding us have almost 20,000 people.

As mayor, it is my job to lead this city and do the best I can to advance the goals of our city and our citizens. Yes, I do talk to Mr. [Trey] Harris [with Colony Ridge]. However, I certainly do not discuss any litigation whatsoever with him.

Yes, I do talk to the county officials of Liberty County. As mayor, I must talk to those people to try to move our city agenda forward and find solutions to our issues.

No matter how much we dislike it, the County is not going away and neither are Mr. Harris’ subdivisions. Years of stonewalling and not talking to reach resolutions has gotten us to this point.

Hating that subdivision owner is not going to solve Plum Groves problems; only thoughtful productive conversation is. I will always work to better Plum Grove and north Liberty County. Blaming everyone in the end is not going to fix one thing. We must pull up our boots and make the hard decisions that we must to fix our problems.

Mary Arrendell

Mayor of Plum Grove, Texas

See related article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

