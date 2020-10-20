Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 18, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 18, 2020:
- Cerda, Eric Rene – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, No Driver’s License, Violate Promise to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Chatlin, Jennifer Hanchey – Theft of Property, Expired Registration, Failure to Appear, Displaying Fictitious License Plate/Registration and Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver
- Fuentes, Dennis Antonio – Public Intoxication
- Lara, Samantha Lynn – Burglary of a Habitation
- Lopez, Francisco – Driving While Intoxicated
- Lopez, Miguel Jr. – Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor
- Schnupp, Elijah Eric – Disorderly Conduct
- Teodoro, Marcus – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more