Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 18, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 18, 2020:

  • Cerda, Eric Rene – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, No Driver’s License, Violate Promise to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Chatlin, Jennifer Hanchey – Theft of Property, Expired Registration, Failure to Appear, Displaying Fictitious License Plate/Registration and Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver
  • Fuentes, Dennis Antonio – Public Intoxication
  • Lara, Samantha Lynn – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Lopez, Francisco – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Lopez, Miguel Jr. – Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor
  • Schnupp, Elijah Eric – Disorderly Conduct
  • Teodoro, Marcus – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
