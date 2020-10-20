Babin honors three heroic Dayton police officers

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) released the following statement after honoring three Dayton Police Officers who recently received the City’s Lifesaving Award for their valiant actions during a major motorcycle accident in a creek last Christmas.

Sgt. Kris Seibert, Officer Chris Duos, and Officer Joe Myers each received an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in recognition of their heroism and service to the people of Dayton.

“After speaking with the officers and watching the footage of their actions last Christmas, I am certain that the Lord had them in the right place at the right time,” said Babin. “These officers reacted quickly to remove the motorcycle off of the citizen within minutes of the accident and kept his head above the cold waters of Bowie Creek until an air ambulance arrived. Without a doubt, the decisive action of Sgt. Seibert and Officers Duos and Myers saved a life. In fact, although the motorcyclist continues to recover from his injuries, he is now engaged to be married.

“Honoring our law enforcement officers and first responders is a highlight of my Congressional service. Our brave men and women in blue put their lives on the line daily to keep our communities safe. They deserve our support and respect, and I know many in the 36th Congressional District of Texas feel the same,” Babin added.

To learn more about the courageous actions taken by these officers’ and view a short video on the Dayton Police Department’s Facebook page, please click here.

