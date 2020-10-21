City of Dayton recognizes Community Champions

At the Dayton City Council on Monday, Oct. 19, two groups of outstanding citizens were recognized as Community Champions. Before an audience-filled council chamber, these presentations were made by Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck.

Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant

“In mid-March of this year when we all became very aware of the COVID virus, many businesses had to close their doors, including all restaurants. Very soon after having to close, Sal Herrera, owner of Dayton’s Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant, did a wonderful thing: he decided to make meals for those in need in our community and for six weeks Sal and his staff prepared over 600 meals. They faithfully did this twice a week for 50-60 people each time,” Wadzeck said.

When thanked for this act of kindness, Sal said, “My restaurant has been very blessed here in Dayton and I just want to give back to the community.”

While making the presentation, Wadzeck remarked, “We love that you care about this community and that you stepped forward to help during a stressful uncertain time. It is with great pleasure that the City of Dayton recognizes Los Compadres as a Community Champion and we thank you for your service to our community.”

Los Compadres of Dayton is a Community Champion for the city of Dayton. The award was announced on Monday, Oct. 19, during the Dayton City Council meeting by Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck (right). Accepting the award were Gerardo Herrera, Pepe Marquez, Benjamin Perez, Alfonso Herrera and Salvador Herrera. Not present was Jorge Herrera.

Dayton Ministerial Alliance

The meals made by Los Compadres weren’t just handed out to people who dropped by; they were hand-delivered to people’s homes, many of which were miles out in rural areas outside of Dayton.

Dayton’s Ministerial Alliance stepped up to the “privilege” as one pastor said of delivering those meals. Prayer was held in the parking lot in front of Los Compadres each time before meals were delivered. Several pastors made the delivering and enlisted some of their congregation to help.

These pastors are involved in many ministries, not only in their churches but also in our community and they greatly contribute to our quality of life in Dayton.

When making the presentation, Mayor Caroline Wadzeck said, “It is with great pleasure that the City of Dayton recognizes the Dayton Ministerial Alliance as a Community Champion and we thank each of you for your service to our community.”

The Dayton Ministerial Alliance was lauded for delivering donated meals to people in and around Dayton during the pandemic. Pictured accepting a Community Champion award from Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck (right) are (left to right) Pastor Howie Howeth with Journey Fellowship Church, Pastor Mike Meligan with South Dayton Baptist Church, Pastor George Olmstede with First Baptist Church and Pastor Guy Williams with First United Methodist Church. Not present were Dr. R.J. Revels with Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Pastor Ken Davis with Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Mike Blackburn with Trinity Baptist Church.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

