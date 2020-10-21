Hardin Lions Club planning law enforcement appreciation rally, dinner

This December, Hardin Lions Club is hosting a Breaking Bread With the Blue initiative that includes a pro-law enforcement rally and parade that ends with a pancake supper for the community. Free meals will be provided to all members of law enforcement who live or work in Liberty County.

Held at Hardin High School on Dec. 5, the rally will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a parade through Hardin at 3:30 p.m. When the parade ends, participants and other community residents will gather back at the high school for a pancake supper where they can sponsor meals for local law enforcement members.

The parade route will start at the high school, travel south on Berry Road past Hardin Baptist Church, turn east on CR 2352 (which passes the Pct. 2 County Barn and the Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace office), then turn north on CR 2058, cross over FM 834, then turn west on CR 2016 and turn on Berry Road to return to the high school. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with pro-law enforcement flags and banners. No entry fee will be required.

Back at the high school, the pancake supper will kick off after the parade. The meal will include pancakes, eggs and other foods typical for breakfast for dinner. The cost is $10 per person. Law enforcement meals will be sponsored by other guests at the dinner. Meals can be eaten on site or taken in to-go boxes. Milk and tea are included.

The pancake supper is an annual fundraiser for Hardin Lions Club. Lions Club District Governor Bonita Davis, a member of Hardin Lions Club, and Stephanie Johnson-Clark are organizing the event with the cooperation of City of Hardin and Hardin ISD.

Sponsorships are needed to purchase food items for the pancake supper. For sponsorship inquiries or questions about the rally and parade, call Stephanie Johnson-Clark at 936-336-0412 or email Bonita Davis at bonitalavernedavis@gmail.com.

