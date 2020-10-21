Etta Janet Martin, age 83 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born October 31, 1936 in Missouri to parents Elzie and Maurine Walton who preceded her in death along with her daughter, Debbie Wilkerson; and brother, Rick Walton.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Kenneth Martin; son, Gary Plunckett and wife Roberta; grandchildren, Chrissy and Glen Turnbull, Perry Threadgill, Amie and Paul Dreamer, Melissa Brady, and Sean Stillman; along with twelve great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

