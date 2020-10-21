Betty Jean Harris, 89, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in Baytown, Texas. Betty was born April 22, 1931 in Tupelo, Mississippi to parents John S. Long and Ida Kathleen Spencer Long who preceded her in death along with her husband of 26 years, Thurman Harris; her brother, John Long; and her sister, Kathleen Alred.

Betty was a strong, determined, Christian woman with the heart of a missionary. She loved God and her church and sang in the church choir for many years. Betty was a beloved teacher and librarian who loved books and reading. She had a passion for her family and missions. She was a great mom who loved her family dearly and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. She always wanted to point people to Jesus.

Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Michael Thurman Harris and wife Elizabeth, and James Ray Harris and wife Rebecca; granddaughter, Abigail Harris; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 A.M.., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas with services to begin at 11:00 A.M. Betty will be laid to rest at Cooke Cemetery, Liberty, Texas immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, books can be donated in Betty’s name to the Liberty Middle School Library.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

