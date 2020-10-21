Brenda Carol Weeks Bowen, 69, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1951, in Liberty, Texas to Clarence Edward Weeks and Mattie Armetha Davis Weeks. Brenda married Leroy Dewayne Bowen on November 15, 1969 and they were married for 25 years. She graduated in 2005 from MTI College of Business and Technology where she became a Medical Coder. She loved board games, her favorites were Yahtzee and Backgammon. In her later years, she liked crocheting and working on puzzles. Brenda was very vocal and shared her opinions with you whether you wanted to hear it or not. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Bowen; parents, Clarence and Mattie Weeks; and brother, Donald Ray Weeks.

Brenda is survived by her sons, Stephen Bowen and wife Jennifer, and Darryl Bowen; granddaughters, Elizabeth Bowen, Devin Bowen, and Ainsley Bowen; grandsons, Dewayne Bowen and Brody Bowen; and a host of extended family and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 with a Celebration of Brenda’s Life to follow at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St, Dayton, TX 77535. Interment will follow in Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

