The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 19, 2020:

Corley, Jackie Louise – Failure to Stop for Bus and Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed

Franklin, Chase Daniel – Assualt/Family Violence

Harris-Hines, Johnny Tyrone Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication

Jones, Robert Nelson – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wright, Kameron Juwan – Harassment









