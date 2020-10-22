Charles B. Pennington, age 92 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born May 30, 1929 in Lexington, Kentucky to parents Charles and Marie Pennington who preceded him in death along with his sister, Betty Boyd Richmond; and grandchild, Ryland Pyron.

Survivors include her wife of 72 years, Margaret Pennington; son, Chuck Pennington and wife Tina; daughters, Kim Forward and husband Kurt, and Kathy Terry; brother, Kenneth Pennington and wife Mary; sister, Donna Sue Mason and husband Jim; grandchildren, Chelsea Reed and husband Chris, Dustin Forward and wife Kristina, Garrett Forward and wife Nikki, Zachary Lloyd and wife Katee, Sophie Pennington and Chloe Pennington; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Makaeli, Camden, Abigail, Gavin, Kelcie, Lane, Raelyn and Kalynn; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Coldspring, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Coldspring Senior Center.

