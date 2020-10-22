Joseph Garry “Buddy” Johnson, 73, of Kountze, Texas passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, with family by his side. Buddy was born on March 16, 1947, to the late Horace Johnson and Lorieta Cole in Sour Lake, Texas. Buddy was a retired radio personality beginning his career in 1968 with KKAS radio in Silsbee, Texas.He then went onto working for Channel 4 in Port Arthur from 1992 to 1994. From 1996 to 2000 he spent time with Channel 12 in Beaumont, Texas. His popularity afforded him to be on the Morning Show with Big D and Bubba from 2000 to 2005. He ultimately retired in 2017 with KYKR in Beaumont, Texas.



Buddy is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Alexander, and brother-in-law, Clinton Brast.



Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joan Johnson of Kountze; sons, Joseph “Buddy” Johnson Jr. of Jasper, Texas, Jonathan Johnson and wife Angela of Kountze, Texas; sister, Marilyn Brast of Bellville, Texas; brother, Michael Wayne Johnson of Grayburg, Texas; brother-in-law, Mickey Alaxander of Grayburg, Texas; grandchildren, Hunter Johnson, Dillyn Johnson, Brindyn Johnson, and Jada, Johnson, also survived by many other loving relatives and a host of friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11:00 am at First Assembly of God 1055 US 69 Kountze, Texas 77625 with Pastor Mike Brown officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at First Assembly of God from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.



Honoring Buddy as pallbearers are Buddy Johnson Jr., Jonathan Johnson, Michael Johnson, Hunter Breaux, Clint Ables, James Richard Johnson and Ronnie Johnson. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph ” Buddy” Johnson please visit our Tribute Store.

