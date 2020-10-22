Lucius Ted Montgomery, 67, of Coldspring, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born on Thursday, January 15, 1953 in Houston, Texas to Calvin Montgomery and Wilda Montgomery, both of whom have preceded him in death. Ted had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed working in his garden and shooting at the range any time he got the chance. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 34 years Norma Sharp; step-daughters, Brandy Barrientos and husband Alex, Monica Long and husband Matthew; sisters, Lucia Powell, Sue Land; Grandchildren, Jack Long, II, Giselle Long, Elian Barrientos; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A Memorial Service for Lucius Ted Montgomery will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 pm.

