Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 20, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 20, 2020:

Berges, Anthony Richard – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Durisseau, Hester Joseph – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Deadly Conduct

Fuller, Tanya – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hicks, Heather Anne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Revocation of Probation-Violation of Protective Order

Perry, Zackery Wayne – Failure to Identify Fugitive

Riley, Ralph – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Swindell, Toni Lynn – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wegner, William Thomas – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance

