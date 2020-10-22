Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 20, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 20, 2020:

  • Berges, Anthony Richard – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Durisseau, Hester Joseph – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Deadly Conduct
  • Fuller, Tanya – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Hicks, Heather Anne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Revocation of Probation-Violation of Protective Order
  • Perry, Zackery Wayne – Failure to Identify Fugitive
  • Riley, Ralph – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Swindell, Toni Lynn – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Wegner, William Thomas – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
