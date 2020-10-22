TARKINGTON: Gulledge seeking seat on school board

Lane Gulledge is a candidate in the upcoming election for Position 7 on the Tarkington ISD Board of Trustees.

Gulledge is a sixth-generation resident of Tarkington. He graduated from Tarkington ISD in 2013 and went on to graduate from Texas A&M University in 2017. He and his wife, Carly Havard, are members of Oak Shade Baptist Church.

Gulledge comes from a family of educators. His great-grandmother, grandmothers, mother, aunts, uncle, and his mother-in-law have been educators in various school districts across the state.

“My roots here in Tarkington run extremely deep, and my love for Tarkington is sincere. I am extremely blessed to have grown up, and now reside in, a place that maintains the values and sense of community that Tarkington does,” he said.

Gulledge said he decided to run for school board because he believes in the future of Tarkington.

“I want for the next generation of students what my parents and grandparents wanted for me. I believe we should strive as a school district to promote an environment that is favorable for every student’s educational journey. Understanding that every student has different abilities, I believe the main mission must be to encourage and motivate each student to achieve their individual goals,” he said. “If elected, I look forward to working with the other board members and school administration to ensure that a quality education remains as achievable for the current students of Tarkington as it was for the students that came before them.”

Gulledge said he promises Tarkington ISD residents that he will always put aside personal biases and preferences, while still being guided by his foundational principles, in order to make decisions that are best for the students of Tarkington ISD.

“I will focus on ways to better academic achievement and student development throughout our campuses. Lastly, I would like to make sure that we are responsibly appropriating funds to maximize the utility of each dollar. With Tarkington ISD not having the resources of other schools, responsible spending must be one of the top priorities of the school board,” he said.

“In these imperfect times, I hold true that a steady, strong voice is exactly what our school district needs from this position. I am ready to be a part of the solution for every issue that gets thrown our way. I will make each decision based on the information that is presented to me, and you will always know where I stand. If elected, I will provide a strong voice for the students of Tarkington ISD,” he continued. “I would humbly like to ask for your support for Position #7, TISD School Trustee.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

