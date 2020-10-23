Emma Elizabeth Rush, age 74, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born September 9, 1946 in Baytown, Texas to parents Donald and Wanda Fisher Kerr who preceded her in death along with her husband, Jimmy Rush; brother, Marvyn Kerr; and grandparents, Schuyler and Emma Fisher.

Mrs. Rush was a graduate of Barbers Hill Class of ’66. She lived in Tarkington, Texas for 20 years with her beloved husband Jimmy. While living her country life with Jimmy, she loved to collect any and all kinds of pigs, from stuffed animals to pig calendars. She had one for every year! After the death of her husband she moved to Mont Belvieu Rehabilitation and Health Care Center to be closer to her family. Emma was a member of Bethel Assembly of God. She loved to play Bingo and crotched for many years. The family would like to give a special thank you to the nursing and administrative staff at Mont Belvieu Rehabilitation and Heath Care Center.

Survivors include her daughters, Emily Brady and Kala Workman; son, Charles Ferdinandtsen, Jr.; sisters, Donna Kerr Schlabach and Ouida Kerr White; brother, Ricki Kerr; grandchildren, Kiersten Bottoms, Amber Ferdinandtsen, Joshua Michel, Jeremiah Ferdinandtsen, James Workman, Rebecca Workman and Joshua Ferdinandtsen; Great-grandchildren, Connor Colmenares, Malakai Ferdinandtsen, Bryson Ferdinandtsen and Savannah Michel; Aunt Willa Jo and Lyman Reynolds, and Deanna Holden; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at McGinnis Cemetery, Tarkington, Texas.

