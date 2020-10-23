Gary Lavon Longmire, age 76 of Willis, Texas passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born April 29, 1944 in Richland, Wisconsin to parents Ellis and Nellie Longmire who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Victoria Marie Scott Longmire; daughter, Gwen and husband Kenneth Cochran; son, Gary Longmire and wife Teresa; grandchildren, Aimee Cochran, Frankie Berg and wife Patty, Samantha Drake and husband James, Gary, Jr. and wife Raylyn, Kyle Cochran and wife Monica, Dustin Longmire and wife Taylor; great-grandchildren, Piper, Landen, JD, Raylee, Dustin, Jr., Madelyn, Ansley, Scarlett, Mason, Hoyt, Weston and Preston; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

