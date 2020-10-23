Elizabeth Ann Duvall, 71, of Batson, TX, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Duvall was born in Michigan on August 6, 1949, to the late Harry Duvall and Vernice Bennett. She was a dietician with Kountze Nursing Center.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Maxine Duval; brother, John Wayne Duval.

Her memory will be cherished by her sister, Mary Duvall Wood of Batson, TX.

A private memorial will be held at Guedry Cemetery in Batson. TX.

