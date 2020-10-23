James Ray Hudnall, 83, of Batson, formerly of Trinity, Texas, passed away October 22, 2020, in Friendswood, TX. He was born in Batson, on March 14, 1937, to Eldridge Hudnall and Lila Mae West.



He had lived in Batson, and Liberty for many years before moving to Trinity where he lived 28 years. He was an Industrial Machine Mechanic in the Oilfield Industry. James was a member of River of Life Church of Trinity for many years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Ernest Franklin Sanders Jr.





Those left to cherish his memory are; his wife of 62 years Nancy Hudnall of Trinity; son, James Ray Hudnall Jr., and wife Tanya of Huntsville. Daughters,



A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Mike Loftin officiating. Interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery.



There will be a private gathering of the family on Saturday.



Honoring James as pallbearers are Jimmy Ray Hudnall Jr., Colby Hudnall, Zachary Edge, Michael Davis, Tim Thompson, and Payton Williams. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Ray Hudnall please visit our Tribute Store.

