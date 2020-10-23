Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 21, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 21, 2020:

  • Arzola-Castillo, David – Evading Arrest or Detention, Theft of Livestock and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Cole, James Roosevelt Jr. – Amended Order
  • Dorn, Derrick Vaughn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
  • Hebert, Donald Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Jordan, Jason Wesley – Evading Arrest or Detention, Invalid Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Wear a Seatbelt, Violation of Promise to Appear
  • Ortiz, Eric Rodriguez – Theft of Livestock and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Criminal Mischief
  • White, Max Shayne – Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violate Promise to Appear
  • Wilson, Matthew Paul – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Arzola-Castillo, David
  • Cole, James Roosevelt Jr.
  • Dorn, Derrick Vaughn
  • Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy
  • Hebert, Donald Joseph
  • Jordan, Jason Wesley
  • Ortiz, Eric Rodriguez
  • Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn
  • Wilson, Matthew Paul

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.