Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 21, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 21, 2020:

Arzola-Castillo, David – Evading Arrest or Detention, Theft of Livestock and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Cole, James Roosevelt Jr. – Amended Order

Dorn, Derrick Vaughn – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions

Hebert, Donald Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jordan, Jason Wesley – Evading Arrest or Detention, Invalid Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Wear a Seatbelt, Violation of Promise to Appear

Ortiz, Eric Rodriguez – Theft of Livestock and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Criminal Mischief

White, Max Shayne – Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violate Promise to Appear

Wilson, Matthew Paul – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

