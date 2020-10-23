Dayton streets benefit from cleanup project

The Dayton Enhancement Committee conducted their Annual Trash pick up on Oct. 20 with a great turnout.

Boy Scout Troops 8 and 2319 (Shiloh Grace) came out in force. Together with Dayton citizens, the group of 50 or so people picked up 35 bags of debris.

The following helped in the cleaning of Dayton streets: Jennifer, Reece and Hayes Boswell, Nick Skolzen, Mary and Alan Conner, Caroline and Larry Wadzeck, Susan Simmons, Dave Kasper, Liz and Dwight Pruitt, Kathleen Arnold Dwyer, Cynthia Miller, Tara Hanel, Samatha Sanchez, Lindsay and Krystian Bailey, Riley and Kaycee Bailey, Benjamin, Avery Wise, Regan King, Ken and Ryan Davis, Zane and Rebekah Mansker, Lanoe Martin,Angela Vanderpool, Saul Proctor, Christina and Aria Strong, Jessica and Gavin Sims, Cooper B., Rachelle Aston, Daniel Siegel, Kaf and Kaleb Vankamper, Ellie Hale, Phillip Stewart, Paul Newton, Leslie Sherman, Jacob Lee, Danny Bode, Peyton Stewart, Cory Stewart, Eden and Toni Wadzeck.

Boy Scouts in Troop 8 and 2319 assisted in the cleanup of Dayton streets on Oct. 20.





