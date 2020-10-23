Hardin band students to sell poinsettias

Hardin High School band students will once again be selling red, white and pink poinsettias to raise money to go toward the purchase of band instruments and supplies, and help cover the cost of band trips and activities.

In addition to the poinsettias, 10-foot sections of live garland and two sizes of live wreaths will be available.

The fundraiser will begin on Monday, Oct. 26, and sales will be limited to two weeks. Everything that is purchased will be delivered during the first week of December.

“In order for our fundraiser to be a success, we encourage each member of the band to sell at least two poinsettias or one of the new items (garland/wreaths),” said Glenn Zamazal, band director.

Students who earn at least six points during the fundraiser will be included in drawings for Apple Airpods Pro, $100 prepaid Visa cards, pizza parties and more.

If you are interested in purchasing poinsettias, live garlands or live wreaths, contact any Hardin High School band student.

“As always, thank you for your continued support for ‘The Pride of Hardin.’ One band, one sound,” Zamazal said.

