Jackie Ray Allen, Jr., age 50 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born May 21, 1970 in Houston, Texas to parents Nancy Gayle Gibbs Allen and Jackie Ray Allen, Sr. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil Lee Allen and Eddie Myrl Allen.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Marie Allen; parents, Nancy Gayle Gibbs Allen and Jackie Ray Allen, Sr.; sons, Jared Lael Allen and Cameron Lee Allen; sister, Jennifer Renee Beale and husband Ronald Beale; great-uncles, Cecil Gibbs and Timothy Gibbs; nieces, Breanna Beale and Kierstein Abshire and husband Ryan Abshire; along with numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

