Wanda Lee Haynie passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 in Liberty, Texas. She was born November 1, 1937 in Houston, Texas to parents Clyde Lester Tissue and Alice Henrietta Everett Tissue who preceded her in death along with her brothers, C.L. Tissue and Charles Tissue and her sister, Mabel Sellers.

Wanda was a life long resident of Liberty and Hardin. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1955, where she was awarded Homecoming queen and captain of the basketball team. Some of her passions included riding and showing cutting horses, fishing trips from Louisiana to Alaska and spending time with her family. She won the National Cutting Horse Association Horse of the Year and the Non Pro Champion of 1993. Wanda was Vice President Cashier of First Liberty National Bank. Wanda and Bill founded Haynie Enterprises 63 years ago and along with their daughter Debbie continue to serve their clients in the surrounding area.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, Bill Haynie; daughters, Debbie Haynie, Karen Arnold and husband Randel, Lisa McNair and husband Craig; grandchildren, Horace and Rachel Bridges, Todd and Alaina Arnold, Dusty and Stacey Gatlin, Andrew and Larissa Arnold, Mark Arnold and Brad Madrid, Ellie and Matt Conn, Kathleen and Bobby Dwyer, Erin and Joe Duff, Meredith McNair, Clair and Tyler Fults; brother, Gary LaRue Tissue; sister, Alice Jean Tissue; 13 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, Debbie Walker, Linda Willoughby, and Brookelyn Davidson for the loving care and compassion given to Wanda.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty, Texas. Rev. Guy Williams and Pastor Frank Jordan will officiate over the Funeral Service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery. Honoring their Mawm as pallbearers will be Horace Bridges, Todd Arnold, Dusty Gatlin, Andrew Arnold, Mark Arnold, Brad Madrid, Matt Conn, Bobby Dwyer, Joe Duff, and Tyler Fults. Honorary pallbearers are Frank Jordan, Frank Green, Billy Hylton, Jeff Green, Sam Wilson and Hubert Vestal.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to: The Wanda Haynie TVE Horsemanship Memorial Scholarship (P. O. Box 536 Dayton, Texas 77535)

