Mary Catherine “Bunny” Sanders, 83, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Bunny is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Maxie Sanders; her sons Earl Sanders and Kenneth Sanders and wife Cheryl; her daughters Sheri Ullrich and husband Gary, Kay Everett, Cara Barrow and husband Dean; her 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter arriving in January.

Bunny was born on February 19, 1937, and attended Blessed Sacrament and graduated from Incarnate Word Academy in Houston. She was a devout Catholic and was a longtime member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Anahuac.

As a young woman, Bunny volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston where she cared for children with Encephalitis. She continued sharing her love of her faith by preparing meals for the clergy and redecorating the sanctuary in 2016. Bunny worked for the Chambers County Clerk’s office for more than 20 years before her retirement. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Cody Sanders, Blake Sanders, Jett Devillier, Hunter Ullrich, Dean Barrow, and Gary Ullrich.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, 2207 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fr. D. Stephen McCrate as the Celebrant. A Rosary will be recited at the church at 9am on Saturday before the Mass. A Rite of Committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Bunny’s honor to the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210-9768 or by visiting http://www.EWTN.com

