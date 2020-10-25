George “Delbert” Laskoskie, 85, lifelong resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 25, 1935, in Anahuac, to the late George Joseph and Lena Otter Laskoskie. Delbert’s mother, Lena passed away shortly after his birth, so he was raised by his maternal grandparents, Fritz and Mabel Otter. He graduated from Anahuac High School, class of 1955. Delbert worked for more than thirty years as a butcher at A-1 Grocery, a local store owned by his wife’s family. He later worked as a jailer for Chambers County for more than ten years before his retirement.

Delbert was a friend to many, and someone who never met a stranger. He was a storyteller, a master bulls****er, prankster and jokester. Many of his friends would come into the grocery store to drink coffee and listen to his truly outlandish stories, often wondering if they were true or not. Delbert could fool them all by keeping a straight face while being funny at the same time. In reference to his storytelling, a friend claimed that he could make sweeping the floor interesting.

Delbert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He pursued many interests, some of which included duck hunting, fishing, camping, and RV’ing. He liked skeet shooting and was an excellent marksman who taught his children and grandchildren the importance of gun safety at a very young age. His favorite hobby of all was spending quality time with his family. He was his grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader and made sure he attended all of their extra-curricular activities. Delbert once coached lady’s softball and traveled all over for the tournaments. He was a caring father to his children and it was important to him that he instilled strong ethics in them all. He even influenced the many friends of his own children.

Delbert was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; his brother James Laskoskie; and Butch, his most faithful hunting canine companion. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of 63 years, Louise Clymer Laskoskie of Anahuac; his daughters Dede Laskoskie of Anahuac and Cissy Laskoskie and significant other Frank Vasquez of Missouri City; his son Bubba Laskoskie and wife Jessica of Anahuac; his grandchildren Kelsi Winn and husband Taylor, Colton Laskoskie and wife Kate, Taylor Laskoskie, Amber Linder and husband Pete and Nicole Roadsney and husband Andy; his great-grandchildren Kace, Claire and Callahan Cole Laskoskie, Lawson Winn, Luke and Jude Linder; brother-in-law Charles Clymer and wife Marge; cousins Ricky and Sherry Lou Otter; and a host of other loving nieces, nephews and friends.

The Laskoskie family would like to extend a special thank you to Delbert and Louise’s caregivers Estenia Jones, Debra Johnson, Ernestine Harmon, and Gloria Arvie for their unconditional love and care they have provided to them both over the years.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Curtis Smith, Ronnie Joe Brown, Everardo Teran, Frank Vasquez, Colton Laskoskie, and Douglas Maxwell.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 2pm at the funeral home, with Kevin Fleetwood, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

