Danney Ray Hall, 55, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born on Friday, July 2, 1965 in Houston, Texas to, Denver Ray Hall and Ada Rosine (Stewart) Hall, both of whom has proceeded him in death. He is also proceeded in death by his sons, Jeffrey Swearengin, and Danney Ray Hall, Jr., brother, Denver Ray Hall, Jr. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Sherry Hall; daughter, Diana Rae Hall; brother, Donald Roy Hall; sister, Connie Dorsett; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Danney was the proud owner, operator of Picture-Perfect Pool Service located in Cleveland, Texas. Danney will be missed by all who knew him.

Family request in lieu of flowers, donations to help cover funeral expenses be made to Neal Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

