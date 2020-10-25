Deborah Diane White, 68, of Splendora, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born on Saturday, January 19, 1952 in Cleveland, Texas to, John D Keen and Ila Faye (Blair) Chism, both who have proceeded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Randy White; children, Johnny Escobar and wife Charlene, Melinda Stone and husband Kevin, Melissa Shilling and husband Jason; brothers, Johnnie Keen and wife Diana, Ronnie Burrows; sisters Alice Wilcoxson, Linda Keen, Brienda Sims, Angela Hollie and husband Matt, Nancy White and husband Carey, Vicki Keen, Joni Luton and husband Joe, Jennifer Harbour and husband Adrian, Rebekah Zimmer and husband Rick; grandchildren, Nikki, Eric, Kaylynn, Adam, Rylea, Ragan, Breana, and Jake; great-grandchildren TJ, Aubrey, Cody, Laramie, Gunner, Makenlee, Hadleigh, and Jessie; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A celebration of her life will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11:00 am. Bro. Richard Reyna, officiating.



Deborah loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they were a major part of her life. She loved to play with them and was always so happy when they came to visit. Deborah was a God fearing woman, who loved the Lord with all her heart. She never missed an opportunity to talk to someone about the Lord, and lead many souls to be saved.



All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

