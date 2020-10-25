Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 22, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 22, 2020:

Daehler, Dena Marie – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lynch, Thomas Dale – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Marble, Christopher Lee – No Driver’s License and Violate Promise to Appear

Moore, Jeremy Lynn – Revocation of Probation-Assault/Family Violence and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Palma-Gavida, Angel Nahun – Hold for Harris County-Assault and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Valle, Estevan – Aggravated Assault

Welch-McKeever, Colby Dewayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Williams, Edward Ray Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

