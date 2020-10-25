Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 22, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 22, 2020:

  • Daehler, Dena Marie – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lynch, Thomas Dale – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Marble, Christopher Lee – No Driver’s License and Violate Promise to Appear
  • Moore, Jeremy Lynn – Revocation of Probation-Assault/Family Violence and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Palma-Gavida, Angel Nahun – Hold for Harris County-Assault and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
  • Valle, Estevan – Aggravated Assault
  • Welch-McKeever, Colby Dewayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Williams, Edward Ray Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Farmer, Andrew Eugene
  • Lynch, Thomas Dale
  • Moore, Jeremy Lynn
  • Palma-Gavida, Angel Nahun
  • Valle, Estevan
  • Welch-McKeever, Colby Dewayne
  • Williams, Edward Ray Jr.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.