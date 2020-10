The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 23, 2020:

Barnhill, Charlie Joe – Criminal Trespass

Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication

Ochoa, Barrientos Angel – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Perez, Edgardo Estrada – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Thompson, Robert Lee – Aggravated Sex Assault

