Trump train rolls through Liberty County

Roughly 125 vehicles decked out with American flags and pro-Trump banners and signs traveled through Liberty County on Saturday as a show of support for President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

The Liberty County Drive for 45 parade was organized by the Liberty County Republican Party and Pct. 2 Chair Roy Lee. The parade route began in Moss Hill and traveled through Hardin, Liberty, Dayton and Tarkington before circling back to Moss Hill. Lee said that the ages of participants ranged from 3 to 85 with a couple of dogs tagging along with their owners.

The Liberty County Republican Party was represented at the Liberty County Drive for 45 parade by (left to right) Chairman Ryan Daniel, Pct. 30 Chair and Party Vice Chair Sherial Lawson, Pct. 29 Chair Jeff Leblanc, Pct. 21 Chair Lisa Smesny and Pct. 2 Chair Roy Lee.

As the parade made its way up the hill in Dayton, the stream of vehicles stretched more than three miles.

Lee, who was riding in the pilot car with Liberty County Republican Party Chairman Ryan Daniel, said, “I couldn’t see the end of the parade because there were so many vehicles.”

Lee believes the show of support, along with dozens of others across the nation, is proof that President Trump has more support than the polls suggest.

“It shows me that people are in fact voting for the president. The polls are not accurate obviously, just like they weren’t in 2016. We think President Trump is going to win reelection particularly after the last debate where [Democratic presidential candidate] Joe Biden said he was going to phase out the oil industry. That is not going to go well for him in Texas and in other places where the oil industry is an important segment of the economy,” Lee said.

Along the route, Lee said they were cheered on by other Trump supporters who turned out to watch the parade as it passed by.

“There was a ton of energy coming from people. They were excited to see us. People were waving and honking their horns,” Lee said.

To see videos of the parade, click here:



Vehicles gathered in the parking lot of Fuel Maxx in Moss Hill as they waited for the Liberty County Drive for 45 parade to begin on Saturday.

Vehicles gathered in the parking lot of Fuel Maxx in Moss Hill as they waited for the Liberty County Drive for 45 parade to begin on Saturday.



The Liberty County Drive for 45 parade in support of U.S. President Donald Trump stretched about three miles as it made its way through Moss Hill, Hardin, Liberty, Dayton and Tarkington.



The Liberty County Drive for 45 parade in support of U.S. President Donald Trump stretched about three miles as it made its way through Moss Hill, Hardin, Liberty, Dayton and Tarkington.























