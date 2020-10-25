Dayton’s Old School Museum reopens with new exhibits

The Dayton Historical Society is happy to announce that the Old School Museum and Jamison log cabin are open once again for visitors on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Several new exhibits are on display, with the largest comprising dozens of old photographs from the turn of the 20th century, through the decades, to the end of the century. This exhibit is titled ‘Street Scenes.’

The photograph accompanying this article was taken in 1923 and shows a road crew laying out the OST (Old Spanish Trail) Highway – now U.S. Highway 90 – through Dayton. Construction began for this southern transcontinental highway in 1919 and was totally built from San Augustine, Florida to San Diego, California by 1929.

The portion running through Dayton was completed in 1927. The highway was officially designated State Highway 3 upon completion, but was referred to as the OST in Dayton City Council minutes throughout the 1940s. The highway became U.S. Highway 90 between 1931 and 1940.

The public is cordially invited back to the museum and Jamison log cabin that are located at 111 West Houston Street, behind Walgreens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

