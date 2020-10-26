Janet S. Patrick, 65, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

She was born in Canton, Texas on April 14, 1955 to parents Oscar Paul and Hazel Evelyn Robinson, who precede her in death. Mrs. Patrick is also preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Mary Villyard, her sister, Paula Henson and brothers-in-law Roy Allen and Robert Belcher.

Her family will receive friends at Pace Stancil Funeral Home – Cleveland on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Janet’s funeral will be in the chapel of Pace Stancil – Cleveland on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.. Mrs. Patrick will be laid to rest at Morgan Cemetery immediately following her funeral.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

