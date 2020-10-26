Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 24, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 24, 2020:

Banda, Brandon Lee – Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest or Detention and Possession of Marijuana

Beechem, Lisa Lynn – Aggravated Assault

Carey, James Wayne – Possession of Marijuana

Diaz, Ramiro Martinez – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Savage, Anthony Wayne – Public Intoxication

Terry, Erin Marie – Parole Violation

Valdez, Lydia – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Vasquez-Ramirez, Arnoldo – Public Intoxication and Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated

