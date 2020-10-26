Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 24, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 24, 2020:

  • Banda, Brandon Lee – Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest or Detention and Possession of Marijuana
  • Beechem, Lisa Lynn – Aggravated Assault
  • Carey, James Wayne – Possession of Marijuana
  • Diaz, Ramiro Martinez – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Savage, Anthony Wayne – Public Intoxication
  • Terry, Erin Marie – Parole Violation
  • Valdez, Lydia – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Vasquez-Ramirez, Arnoldo – Public Intoxication and Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Banda, Brandon Lee
  • Beechem, Lisa Lynn
  • Carey, James Wayne
  • Savage, Anthony Wayne
  • Terry, Erin Marie
  • Valdez. Lydia
  • Vasquez-Ramirez, Arnoldo

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.