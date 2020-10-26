Bush: High voter turnout smashing records in Liberty County

Voters in Liberty County have one more week of early voting for the Nov. 3 general election. Polls will be open at four locations across Liberty County Monday through Friday of this week. If you miss this opportunity to vote early, the next opportunity to vote will be on Election Day.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the tally of early votes is expected to break all past records for early voting in Liberty County, according to Elections Administrator Klint Bush.

“As of right now, we are at 17,257 votes. One more hundred and we will break all previous records for early voting in Liberty County,” Bush said.

The number of early voters as of Monday represents approximately 37 percent of the total number of registered voters in Liberty County – 46,247.

During the last presidential election in 2016, there were 7,123 votes cast on election day. Bush expects this year’s number to easily surpass that.

“My goal is 8,000 voters on election day. I think we are going to hit my goal of 20,000 for early voting,” said Bush.

In order to keep the flow of voters moving through the system quickly, the Elections Administration Office has opened up both ballrooms at the Dayton and Cleveland civic centers.

“We haven’t seen any lines at either location since opening up the ballrooms,” Bush said.

The daily vote count is as follows:

Oct. 13: 1,420

Oct. 14: 1,634

Oct. 15: 1,579

Oct. 16: 1,944

Oct. 19: 1,889

Oct. 20: 2,400

Oct. 21: 1,767

Oct. 22: 1,382

Oct. 23: 1,667

Oct. 24: 843

If you want to cast your ballot early, there is still time. Polls will be open this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The early voting locations are Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton, Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland, Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, and the Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty.

On Election Day, Liberty County voters can choose from any of the following locations:

