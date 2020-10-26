Bidders shell out $500K to support youth at TVE livestock auction

The year 2020 will not be remembered as a record year for the Trinity Valley Exposition’s youth livestock auction, but it will be remembered as the year that people stepped up to show support for area children despite a pandemic.

For months, these youths have worked on their projects, whether they were involved in raising a steer or heifer, or cultivating plants, and for a while it appeared that their efforts might have been in vain. While TVE leaders did cancel some events – like the rodeo, dance and parade – one event they weren’t willing to compromise on was the youth livestock auction.

Turnout was good for this year’s TVE youth livestock auction on Saturday.

“We weren’t sure what to expect to be honest,” said Gina Worthy, a spokesperson for TVE. “We didn’t know how people’s businesses were impacted by COVID-19 and we were pleasantly surprised that so many people turned out to the auction.”

While the final tally is still not available, as add-on bids continue to come in for the next week or two, Worthy said the premium sale, which included 123 entries, fetched approximately $500,000.

“We just appreciate everyone coming out to the sale and pitching in to make this great for the kids. They have lost so many shows this year. To be able to do this one and have a show for them, and then have bidders turn out for the auction was tremendous,” she said. “We just want to give all the bidders a huge thank you.”

At this time, it appears that Colony Ridge is this year’s high bidder, Worthy said, but that won’t be certain for a few more days.

A freezer sale with 97 entries followed the premium sale, and Worthy said that auction also fared well.

Here are the grand and reserve champions, their winning bids and bidders for this year’s TVE Livestock Show and Auction:

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET STEER: Keilee Day of Tarkington FFA sold her steer for $19,000 to Colony Ridge and A & H Services.

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET STEER: Hayden Coleman of Plum Grove 4-H sold his steer for $9,500 to Colony Ridge and Burton Construction.

GRAND CHAMPION AMERICAN COMMERCIAL HEIFER: Sara Aultman of Dolen 4-H sold her heifer for $8,000 to Pump Solutions.

RESERVE CHAMPION AMERICAN COMMERCIAL HEIFER: Caiden Pickett of Mid-County 4-H sold his heifer for $7,999 to Mark Blackburn and Rockin 4P Ranch.

GRAND CHAMPION AOB COMMERCIAL HEIFER: Graham Goodrum of Mid-County 4-H sold his heifer for $16,000 to CSG Steel Services.

RESERVE CHAMPION AOB COMMERCIAL HEIFER: Caylee Anderson of Mid-County 4-H sold her heifer for $8,500 to Maci Feed and Wingfield Concrete.

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET SWINE: Chesnie Payne of Dayton FFA sold her swine for $7,000 to Herrington Cattle Company and Tommy Watts.

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET SWINE: Riley Bautsch of Mid-County 4-H sold his swine for $6,999 to Partners of TVE and Earthscapes of Texas

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT: Dustin Poole of Barbers Hill 4-H sold his goat for $4,000 to First Liberty National Bank.

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET GOAT: Brooke Poole of Barbers Hill 4-H sold her goat for $3,750 to A & H Services.

GRAND CHAMPION BROILER: Mallory Fitzgerald of Hardin 4-H sold her broiler for $4,250 to Doskocil.

RESERVE CHAMPION BROILER: Dane Fitzgerald of Hardin 4-H sold his broiler for $3,000 to Colony Ridge.

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET RABBIT: Ethan Boullion of Barbers Hill FFA sold his rabbit for $3750 to Arnold Construction.

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET RABBIT: Lacey Tinney of Tarkington FFA sold her rabbit for $3,100 to Coastal Row and A & H Services.

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: Dawson Lott of Dayton 4-H sold his lamb for $5,000 to C Hill Services.

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: Tanner Schaeffer of Barbers Hill FFA sold his lamb for $3,750 to Community Toyota.

GRAND CHAMPION FOLIAGE: Nate Stoesser of Liberty Jr. FFA sold his plant for $3,400 to Capital Farm Credit.

GRAND CHAMPION COLORED PLANT: Nathan Colwell of Hardin 4-H sold his plant for $2,300 to Andco.

GRAND CHAMPION MIXED PLANT: Kennedy Evans of Liberty FFA sold her mixed basket of plants for $2,400 to Colony Ridge.

Hayden Coleman is all business as he faces bidders at the TVE youth livestock auction on Saturday.

Bid callers are an important part of livestock shows as they watch for new bids and shout out to the auctioneers.

Sara Aultman of Dolen 4-H positions her Grand Champion American Commercial Heifer to get the best vantage point for bidders at the TVE youth livestock auction on Saturday.

Caiden Pickett enters the TVE youth livestock auction arena with his Reserve Champion American Commercial Heifer.

Bid callers look for bid paddles among a crowd of bidders at the TVE youth livestock auction on Saturday.

Graham Goodrum with Mid-County 4-H sold his Grand Champion AOB Commercial Heifer for $16,000 on Saturday.

Caylee Anderson of Mid-County 4-H enters the TVE youth livestock auction with her Reserve Champion AOB Commercial Heifer.

Riley Bautsch paces back and forth with his Reserve Champion Market Swine on Saturday at the TVE youth livestock show.

Cory Anderson and Gary Lott were all business as they assessed the entries in the TVE youth livestock auction on Saturday in Liberty.

Dustin Poole and his Grand Champion Market Goat

Chesnie Payne of Dayton FFA thanks Gary Lott, president of TVE’s board of directors, at Saturday’s youth livestock auction.

Mallory Fitzgerald and the Grand Champion Broiler

Ethan Boullion and the Grand Champion Market Rabbit

Lacey Tinney and the Reserve Champion Market Rabbit

Dawson Lott and the Grand Champion Market Lamb

Tanner Schaeffer and the Reserve Champion Market Lamb

Nate Stoesser and his Grand Champion Foliage entry

Nathan Colwell and his Grand Champion Colored Plant

Kennedy Evans and her Grand Champion Mixture

Brett Richards and Brady Hanson served as auctioneers for this year’s TVE youth livestock auction on Saturday.

State Rep. Ernest Bailes visits with Dayton businessman Bill Sjolander during the TVE youth livestock auction on Saturday in Liberty.

