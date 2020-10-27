Diana Marie Lafrancois Voris, 77, of Cove passed away on October 22, 2020, in Baytown. Diana was born September 13, 1943, in Denver, Colorado to parents Edward Joseph LaFrancois and Frankie Myrl Hawthorn.

Diana resided in Cove since 2009 and was a previous resident of Beach City. She graduated from Klein High School in 1962 and from Southern Bible College in 1964. Over the years she was employed by Gordon Jewelers, City Publishing, and The Baytown Sun.

Diana loved God and was a member of several churches throughout her lifetime.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Dan Marbury and her mentor and friend, Lottie Rae Skeeters.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Garner Dennis Voris, Jr., her daughters, Denise Marie Lawrence and Dena Kay Voris, her granddaughter, Michaela Rae Lawrence, her beloved dogs, Frenchie and Lil Jo, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Voris will be Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ronnie Webb officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

The family request that facemasks be worn at the funeral home and cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to H.A.N.D.S. Harvesting A Nation of Deaf Souls or Helping Hands Global. An account is being set up, look more info on Facebook on Tuesday.

