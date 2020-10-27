Frederick John Dies, age 74 of Woodville, Texas passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born November 13, 1945 in Nederland, Texas to parents Howard and Amelia Dies who preceded him in death along with his wife, Joan Marie Dies; brother, Cursey Dies; sister, Enola Elkin; grandchild, Kurt Nelson Lott, Jr.; and great-grandchild, Deklynn Hugh Gelston.

Survivors include his son, Matthew Dies; daughters, Tracy Harris and husband Paul Jacobson, Amanda Flinchum and husband Richard; brothers, Joseph Dies and wife Sandra, and Dwayne Dies; sisters, Shirley Sturrock, Gail La Caze and husband Steve, Liz Turano and husband Don, Marie Mondello and husband Charles, and Theresa Brown; grandchildren, Marschal Harris and wife Cynthia Gelston, Kaleb Harris, Dustin Flinchum and wife Kaitlyn, Justin Flinchum, Alexander Flinchum, Joshua Flinchum and wife Taylor, Noah Flinchum, Amara Flinchum, Amaia Flinchum, Remington Flinchum, and Gavin Drake Polly-Dies; eleven great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens, Nederland, Texas.

