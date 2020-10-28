East Texans ask for support in keeping job-creating casino in Polk County

As Texas leaders tout the creation of jobs in other parts of the state, East Texas leaders are urging them to remember the 1,700 jobs put at risk by the state’s effort to close electronic bingo facilities in Livingston and El Paso.

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott visited Waco to highlight a new Amazon fulfillment center and the jobs it would create.

But at the same time, Abbott and other state officials are trying to take jobs away from East Texas. The state has for years been trying in court to close electronic bingo facilities operated in Livingston by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas and in El Paso by Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo. Those facilities account for 1,700 Texas jobs — 700 at Naskila Gaming in Livingston and 1,000 in El Paso.

“We need our elected leaders to care about jobs in East Texas as much as they care about jobs in Waco and other places,” said Jared Jernigan, Board Chairman of the Livingston-Polk County Chamber of Commerce. “East Texas should not be taken for granted. Families who depend on Naskila for their paycheck do not understand why some of our elected leaders are not trying to save these jobs.”

In July 2019, the U.S. House unanimously passed legislation authored by Republican Rep. Brian Babin to expressly allow electronic bingo at the Livingston and El Paso facilities — just as it is allowed at a Kickapoo facility in Eagle Pass.

However, Babin’s legislation has sat dormant in the U.S. Senate for more than a year. In fact, Abbott and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn have both spoken out against the bill and urged senators not to pass it.

“The jobs at Naskila Gaming are absolutely critical to the people of East Texas,” said State Rep. James White, R-Hillister. “People who live in this region are very concerned that we are going to lose Naskila and our entire regional economy will suffer tremendously. Our U.S. senators can step up and deliver a major victory for private-sector jobs in East Texas by passing Congressman Babin’s bill before the end of this year. We need these jobs.”

Other East Texas leaders have urged action as well. More than 70 civic, business and political groups have passed formal resolutions and statements supporting Babin’s bill to save Naskila.

In August, 19 members of the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas sent Cornyn a letter urging him to help the bill move forward.

“These 1,700 jobs represent 1,700 families, who need the certainty of the legislation to know that they will be able to afford their mortgage/rent, can put food on the table and support their children’ s needs,” the letter said. “Roughly 60 percent of these jobs are filled by non-Tribal members, and we estimate the total economic impact for the passage of H.R. 759 would be $645 million annually in and around El Paso and Livingston, Texas, two areas of the state that traditionally have high unemployment rates even before the pandemic.”

In addition, visitors to Naskila Gaming have sent more than 14,000 letters to Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz in support of the facility over the last two months.

“Texans support Naskila Gaming, even if some Texas politicians do not,” said Polk County Republican Party Chairman Fred Grube. “Without Naskila, a lot of dollars that are spent in Texas will be spent in Louisiana and other places. This is a critical time for our region and East Texans are very concerned that our elected leaders are not helping us.”

