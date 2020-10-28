DCDC director named to International Economic Development Council

The Nominations Committee of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has elected Ann Marie Miller, CEcD, Executive Director of Dayton Community Development Corporation, to serve on the IEDC Board of Directors.

The nomination took place during IEDC’s 2020 Annual Conference, which ran from October 13 -16, 2020. Ms. Miller’s term begins on January 1, 2021.

“Ms. Miller has been an invaluable part of IEDC’s member community,” said Kenny McDonald, CEcD, President and Chief Economic Officer of One Columbus and 2020 Chair of the IEDC Board of Directors, of her new position. “As Vice Chair of IEDC’s Membership Development Advisory Committee she’s provided critical direction to IEDC’s outreach and new member recruitment strategy.”

Miller graduated from the William S. Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University. She is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute. Miller celebrated 15 years’ experience in the Economic Development career field in July.

Before being hired as the Executive Director of the Dayton Community Development Corporation, Miller served as the Executive Director of the Buda Economic Development Corporation in Buda, Texas, a consultant for the City of Uhland, Texas, and as Vice President of the Ada Jobs Foundation in Ada, Oklahoma. Miller is originally from Oklahoma and a registered citizen of the Chickasaw Nation.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to have been recognized by my peers to be elected to serve as a director of the largest economic development organization in the world,” said Miller. “The role of economic development professionals and the work of IEDC is vital to long-term economic stability during these challenging times. I look forward to bringing my thoughts and experiences to help guide the future of the national and international economic development profession.”

“We look forward to her leadership in this new role,” Jeffrey Finkle, President and CEO of the International Economic Development Council said. “As a longtime economic development leader in the Dayton region, Ms. Miller will continue to help IEDC expand its service offerings to meet the needs of its diverse base.”

