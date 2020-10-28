Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 26, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 26, 2020:
- Chromiak, Kelly – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Duncan, Summerlyn Dolores – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Harvill, Sky Warrior – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Schank, Dylan Thomas – Possession of Marijuana
- Sutphin, Angelia Lynn – Driving While License Invalid With Prior Conviction, Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Wise, Joshua Joseph – Driving While License Invalid
- Wolf, Brianne Kara – Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass
- Yuen, William Dee – Assault/Family Violence
Note: The Jail has not posted photos for Kelly Chromiak, Summerlyn Duncan and Sky Harvill as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.