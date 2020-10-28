Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 26, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 26, 2020:

  • Chromiak, Kelly – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Duncan, Summerlyn Dolores – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Harvill, Sky Warrior – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Schank, Dylan Thomas – Possession of Marijuana
  • Sutphin, Angelia Lynn – Driving While License Invalid With Prior Conviction, Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Wise, Joshua Joseph – Driving While License Invalid
  • Wolf, Brianne Kara – Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass
  • Yuen, William Dee – Assault/Family Violence

