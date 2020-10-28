William Curtis Lee was born on October 9, 1932 at home in Romayor, TX to Tom and Clara Bell Stephens Lee. He was the oldest with two baby sisters, Shirley Merle, and Peggy Sue. Curtis married his high school sweetheart, Betty Jean Carter, on October 11, 1952. They were married for 65 years, 5 months and 8 days.

Curtis was a lifelong gravel pitter in Dolen, TX. He worked for TCM, Pioneer, Lone Star, and Gene Campbell. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being outdoors. He was an outlaw from word go!! But he never got caught at it!! His philosophy was “If it had hair….shoot it! If it bit a hook….keep it!!”

Curtis was baptized at 9 years old in Dolen Creek. He joined Dolen Baptist Church by letter September 1949. He rededicated his life in 1999. He is now hunting and fishing in Heaven!!

William is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Clara Bell Stephens Lee; and wife, Betty Jean Lee.

Survivors include his sister-in-law, Donnie Coker; son, Gerald Lee; daughters, Dorinda and David Stetson, Rhonda and Steven Caswell; grandchildren, Kimberly Hart, Alicia Cox, Shane Lee, Cole Stetson, Michelle Stetson, Keylee Hayden and Kendra Caswell; fifteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, dog, Roscoe; cat, Boots; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

