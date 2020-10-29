Dale Norman Weiman, age 78 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born August 21, 1942 in Houston, Texas to parents Earl and Velma Weiman who preceded him in death along with his grandparents, Dena and Albert Weiman.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Kathy Weiman; daughter, Donna Park and husband Rodney; son, Michael Dale Weiman; sister, Janell Blue Brownell and husband Mike; grandchildren, Jeffrey Dale Weiman and wife Amber, Jayce Park, Sabrina Baker and husband William; great-grandchildren, Colton Burnside, Kristopher Baker, Hayley Baker and Kennedy Weiman; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Coldspring, Texas.

