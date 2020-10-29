Timothy Dale Rozell, 64 of Sour Lake, was called to his home in glory on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital. Tim was born August 6, 1956 to the late Bob and Lovelle Rozell in Tulsa, OK.



If you knew TIm, you know he is known for his delicious food that he would always surprise people with. It’s probably hard to find someone that he didn’t share his passion for cooking and baking with. TIm was a pipefitter and welder by trade, but a man of many talents and always did anything it took to provide for his family. Work allowed him and his family to see the country, from Oregon to Virginia and everything in between. Tim was married to the love of his life, Debbie, for over 33 years. Together, the life they built and the love they created will live on through his children and grandchildren to honor his memory. There aren’t the right words to adequately describe the measure of this man’s worth. To say he was kind and selfless is inept. Tim would do anything he could to help someone in need, even if meant falling behind himself (which happened many times.) He never met a stranger and his smile and belly laugh could light up a room. There’s a good chance if you ever saw him at B&B he asked you, “so whatcha cookin’ for dinner?” The pain of his passing seems unbearable, but our comfort in knowing he was a faithful man of God reassures us that we will be reunited one day.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie, who he loved with all of his heart and soul. Son Darius Lukenbill and wife, Karissa of Beaumont. Daughters Chelsea Salinas and husband Roy of Sour Lake and Holly Rozell of Beaumont. His seven beautiful granddaughters, Bethany Anderson, Macy Lukenbill, Marissa Mumford, Camryn Smith-Lukenbill, Jayci Mendez, Peighton Rozell, and Ellie Salinas. Great grandsons, Jasper King and Micah Mumford.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Lovelle Rozell, brother, Dennis Rozell, and son, Bobby “Bubba” Lukenbill.



A service of remembrance will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Pastor Robert Smith officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services. Honoring Mr. Rozell a pallbearers are Darius Lukenbill, Roy Salinas, Russell Trest, John Nolte, Kenny Wilson, Byron Davis and Brandon Salinas. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy Dale Rozell please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

