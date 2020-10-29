Romona Lee Dodd, 64, of Liberty, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, suddenly at her residence. Ms. Dodd was born on April 25, 1958, to the late William Pete Ince and Gwendolyn Simmons in Houston, Texas. Ms. Dodd was the most non-judgmental, loving person. She was high energy with an outgoing personality. Momo loved her family and her grandchildren meant the world to her. She enjoyed gardening. She loved to cook. She was able to make something out of nothing. She loved animals, especially her doggie, Minnie. Ms. Dodd looked forward to the holidays, her favorite being Halloween. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Ms. Dodd is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Glenn Ince and sister Charlenne Terry.



Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Shay Madden of Liberty, Texas, Austin Bragg and wife Dana of Liberty, Texas; daughters, Hayley Freeman and husband Michael of Stagecoach, Texas, Savanna Fregia of Liberty, Texas. grandchildren, Jakeb Madden, Adam Bragg, Tyler Bragg, Evin Bragg, Madlyn Freeman, Julie Freeman, Nicholas Freeman, Leeland, also by many loving relatives and a host of friends.



Memorial Service to be held at a later date. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Ramona Lee Dodd, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

